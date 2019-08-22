Court upholds Cardinal Pell’s sex abuse convictions

AFP, MELBOURNE

Disgraced Cardinal George Pell yesterday lost his appeal against child sex abuse convictions, prompting relief from victims who fought to bring one of the Catholic Church’s most powerful men to justice.

A former Vatican treasurer, Pell had been trying to overturn the verdicts and a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two 13-year-old choirboys at a Melbourne cathedral in the 1990s.

The high-profile case pitted 78-year-old — who previously helped elect popes, was a trusted papal aide and was involved in the church’s response to child sex abuse claims — against a former choirboy now in his 30s.

Pell, dressed in a dark suit, occasionally bowed his head as Chief Justice Anne Ferguson dismissed his arguments and described his victim as “very compelling” and someone who “was clearly not a liar, was not a fantasist and was a witness of truth.”

The ruling prompted cheers to ripple into the courtroom from a large crowd gathered outside and produced emotional statements from victims, their families and advocacy groups.

The now-adult victim — who cannot be named for legal reasons — said that the “stressful” four-year legal fight had taken him “to places that, in my darkest moments, I feared I could not return from.”

Dismissing vocal conservative media critics, the man said that the death of his friend, the second choirboy, from a drug overdose had prompted him to break his decades-long silence.

“After attending the funeral of my childhood friend ... I felt a responsibility to come forward,” he said in a statement read by his lawyer. “I am not an advocate. You wouldn’t know my name. I am not a champion for the cause of sexual abuse survivors.”

A lawyer for the father of the second victim said that he felt “a weight had been lifted.”

“He feels that justice has been delivered today. He has a real sense of relief that George Pell is behind bars tonight,” Lisa Flynn told reporters.

Following the ruling, Pell — who would be eligible for parole in three years and eight months — maintained his innocence and said that he was now considering a second and final appeal.

“Cardinal Pell is obviously disappointed with the decision today,” a statement issued through the church said. “His legal team will thoroughly examine the judgement in order to determine a special leave application to the High Court.”

The Vatican issued a statement noting that Pell has the right to appeal, but made no mention of its own investigation into the matter launched earlier this year.

“At this time, together with the church in Australia, the Holy See confirms its closeness to the victims of sexual abuse and its commitment to pursue, through the competent ecclesiastical authorities, those members of the clergy who commit such abuse,” a spokesperson said.

Pell’s lawyers now have 28 days to consider further legal steps.