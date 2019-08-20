HK group posts ads condemning police brutality

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Hong Kong groups have launched advertisements in 11 newspapers around the world — including the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) — to condemn police brutality during the pro-democracy protests in the territory.

Other newspapers that carried the groups’ ad yesterday were the New York Times in the US, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany, Le Monde in France and the Nihon Keizai Shimbun in Japan, according to the project’s Facebook page, Freedom Hong Kong.

Freedom Hong Kong describes itself as a crowdfunded effort to publish advertisements in 18 newspapers in 13 countries that will continue until the end of the month.

“Our purpose is to expose the abuse of power, indiscriminate arrest and the suspected violation of the UN Convention Against Torture committed by the police,” it said. “We urge the international community to give its attention to the uncivilized treatment Hong Kong had been subjected to ... and to give its continued support to Hong Kongers’ protest movement.”

The ad also thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her administration’s willingness to offer a helping hand to Hong Kongers.

Separately yesterday, Tsai said that Taipei is concerned about the months-long pro-

democracy protests in Hong Kong, but would not intervene.

She again called on the Chinese government and Hong Kong’s leaders to engage in dialogue with the protesters to resolve their differences.