Rival protests illustrate popular divide in HK

AP, HONG KONG

Pro-democracy protesters yesterday marched on one side of Hong Kong’s famous harbor to demand the government heed their demands. Across the water, a pro-government rally called for an end to the often-violent protests.

The dueling demonstrations highlighted the political divide in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, which for 10 weeks has been rocked by protests that show no signs of relenting.

“The government right now doesn’t listen to the people, and the police are too violent,” said Bobby Tse, a 76-year-old retiree who watched the pro-democracy march from a bridge. “It didn’t used to be like this. We didn’t have to protest every week, but now even though we have protests every week, the government still gives no response.”

At the pro-government rally, speakers on a stage said that they love Hong Kong and China, and asked the protesters why they are afraid of China.

Leo Chen, a 47-year-old driver, said that he attended because he wants peace in the territory of 7.4 million people.

“Before, everyone in Hong Kong helped each other, it was very harmonious,” he said. “Now to see it become like this, I’m not happy, so I’ve come out to show a little strength.”

Earlier in the day, thousands of schoolteachers marched to the official residence of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to show support for the protesters, who have taken to the streets since early June and include students.

Carrying signs that read “Protect the next generation” and umbrellas to ward off intermittent downpours, the teachers tied white ribbons to a metal fence near Government House.

They said that the government should answer the protesters’ demands and stop using what they called police violence to disperse demonstrators who have taken over streets and besieged and defaced government buildings.

“We want to protect our students, our youngsters, so teachers are willing to come out and speak for the youngsters, and also, to stand by them so they are not alone,” said Fung Wai-wah (馮偉華), president of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, which organized the march.

The movement’s demands include Lam’s resignation, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.

A rally in Victoria Park has been called for today by a pro-democracy group that has organized three massive marches through central Hong Kong since June.

“Even though we’re all scared of getting arrested, we have to keep going,” said Minnie Lee, a 31-year-old logistics worker who joined the pro-democracy march. “What we are fighting for is democracy and our rights. We’re not doing anything wrong. If we stop now, things will only get worse.”

Members of the paramilitary Chinese People’s Armed Police have been training this week across the border in Shenzhen, China, fueling speculation that they could be sent in to suppress the protests.

Officers did not appear to hold major drills yesterday, but could be seen doing jumping jacks and stretching inside a sports stadium. Dozens of army-green armored carriers and trucks were parked inside and outside the facility.

However, the Hong Kong police have said that they are capable of handling the protests.

“I can tell you we’re confident the police have the capability to maintain law and order,” Yeung Man-pun (楊文彬), commander of the Kowloon City Police Station, said on Friday when asked about the possibility of a deployment of Chinese security forces.