Ministry activities aim to boost troop morale

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of National Defense said it plans to hold a series of activities to mark Armed Forces Day and boost troop morale.

In Taiwan, Armed Forces Day was first held on Sept. 3, 1955, to commemorate victory over Japan in World War II.

Lou Wei-jie (樓偉傑), a high-ranking official in the ministry’s Political Warfare Bureau, told a news conference on Tuesday that the slogan for this year’s event is: “It is never late to join the armed forces; soldiers’ commitment never fades.”

The highlight of the activities would be an award ceremony on Aug. 30, at which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) would present awards to soldiers, officers and civilians who have made important contributions to defense awareness education, Lou said.

Service members are to visit charity organizations for three weekends from next week, and on Sept. 3 there is to be a gathering of soldiers and their families in Taipei, where they would be encouraged to wear uniforms to highlight their pride at being in the nation’s military, Lou said.

Other activities include ceremonial pitches at baseball games yesterday, on Friday next week and on Aug. 28; a street performance by military units at two schools in Taipei on Saturday next week; and a film screening, he said.

More than 14,000 businesses would also be offering discounts for soldiers this month and next month, Lou added.

The ministry presented a 3D animated video at the news conference titled Toughness and Confidence, which depicts the story of a fictional female officer who overcame numerous difficulties to become an Apache helicopter pilot.

The ministry hopes to honor all members of the military on Armed Forces Day, invigorate the image of the armed forces and solidify their sense of pride and self-confidence through the activities, Lou said.