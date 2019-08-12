HK protests seethe for 10th week

AFP, HONG KONG

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters yesterday hit the streets of Hong Kong for a 10th weekend in a row, again defying police who fired volleys of tear gas at several locations.

The protests followed a night of “hit-and-run” rallies across the territory and came after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) on Saturday insisted she would not meet the demands of demonstrators.

Early yesterday afternoon, thousands of protesters met in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, braving hot and humid conditions and a police ban on the gathering.

“The police should try their best to maintain public security instead of rejecting our request to march,” said a 25-year-old protester who gave only her family name, Wong.

“We’re still here... We won’t worry that much about illegal assembly. We still have our rights,” she said.

Police denied the protesters a permit for a second rally in the working-class Sham Shui Po neighborhood, but the pro-democracy advocates whose protests are now in their third month defied authorities in both locations, and staged additional actions in several other parts of the territory.

In Sham Shui Po, they used metal fencing and plastic ties to construct makeshift barricades and block the road near the local police station, shining blue lasers at the building as officers held up a flag warning the crowd to disperse.

A woman ran across the stretch of the neutral zone between the two sides, clutching an orange shopping bag as she tried to avoid the confrontation.

Shortly after, protesters threw bricks and police began firing tear gas. Tear gas was also deployed on both sides of Victoria Harbor — in the Tsim Sha Tsui area on the Kowloon side and in Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island.

Other demonstrators blocked roads in Wan Chai, where the police headquarters are located, and the Causeway Bay shopping district, chanting “Reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”

Elsewhere scuffles broke out between pro-Beijing residents and unidentified bystanders as well as media, with police intervening in some cases to pull people apart.

Yesterday’s protests came after a night of cat-and-mouse demonstrations around the territory, with protesters taking their mantra of flexible action — “Be water” — to new heights.

While riot police yesterday fired tear gas and arrested 16 people, the two sides avoided the lengthy pitched battles that have been seen in recent weeks.

“Our aim is no injuries, no bleeding and not getting arrested,” said a 17-year-old student protester who gave his family name as Chan.

“I think our previous tactics of staying in one place led to many arrests and injuries... We need to ‘be water’ to avoid injuries,” he said in Victoria Park.

Protesters were also on their third and final day of a sit-in at the Hong Kong International Airport that was billed as a way to explain their movement to sometimes bemused arriving visitors.

The demonstrations that began more than two months ago in opposition to a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China have morphed into a broader bid to reverse a slide in democratic freedoms in the territory.

Protesters insist they have no plans to back down.

“There is no chance of retreating, and as a Hong Konger, this is the last hope we see of being able to achieve democracy,” said a 20-year-old protester who gave his last name as Lam.