Leaked data was eight years old, job bank says

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Local employment agency 1111 (111人力銀行) yesterday said that the personal information of 200,000 members that foreign hackers have boasted having stolen dates back to eight years ago when it worked with a subcontractor.

Cybersecurity measures have since been improved, the agency said in an e-mailed statement, adding that members’ personal information is provided only to legitimate companies for recruiting purposes.

Members would be compensated should any damage result from the data leak, it said.

The agency said that it has reported the case to the authorities, adding that it is seeking the assistance of international advisory firm KPMG for cybersecurity maintenance.

Local information security provider ZUSO Generation Co (如梭世代) is assisting with the investigation and other cybersecurity issues, it added.

The agency said that it has partnered with an insurance company to provide its members with NT$200 million (US$6.44 million) in third-party liability insurance.

It is also cooperating with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology’s artificial intelligence center through a one-year contract to quickly improve its system’s interface for recruiters and jobseekers, it said.

The Criminal Investigation Division yesterday began an investigation into the cyberintrusion.

The hackers gained access to an older server containing job applicants’ personal data, which they shared on an unnamed overseas forum for hackers, the division said, adding that it would continue to investigate the incident.

Companies should pay more attention to cybersecurity, police said.

People who receive telephone calls from companies should try to verify the identify of the caller, police said, adding that the 165 anti-fraud hotline is always available to help.

Additional reporting by staff writer