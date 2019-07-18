S Korea plans to ease dependence on Japan: official

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korea would soon unveil plans to reduce its economy’s dependence on Japanese industries, its finance minister said yesterday, while repeating his call for Tokyo to end export curbs.

“The government is working on comprehensive plans to reduce the country’s dependence on Japan’s materials, components and equipment industries, and will announce them soon,” South Korean Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said at the start of a regular meeting of economy-related ministers.

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said that the US would “do what it can do” to help defuse a worsening political and economic dispute between South Korea and Japan, as South Korea warned that the row would have global repercussions.

The US has been hesitant to publicly wade into the feud between its allies, but the dispute, which threatens global supplies of memory chips and smartphones, has overshadowed Stilwell’s visit to Seoul.

Stilwell told reporters in the South Korean capital that he took the situation seriously, but did not elaborate on what steps Washington might take and said fundamentally that it was up to South Korea and Japan to resolve their differences.

“We hope that resolution will happen soon,” he said. “The United States, as a close friend and ally to both, will do what it can do to support their efforts to resolve it.”

“It will adversely affect companies ranging from Apple, Amazon, Dell, Sony and billions of consumers all over the world,” a senior South Korean government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.