HK’s New Territories sees second day of protests

Bloomberg

Demonstrators gathered for another weekend of protests with a growing list of grievances, maintaining pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) who was reported to have offered her resignation several times in the past few weeks to her political masters in Beijing.

Rally organizers said 110,000 people marched in the district of Sha Tin, a popular destination for visitors from China, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Police estimated the crowd at 28,000.

They earlier deployed pepper spray at a small group of protesters who tried to breach a defense line.

A bigger-than-expected turnout meant that protesters had to leave the designated starting point earlier than planned and some did not walk along routes approved by the police, public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

Scuffles on Saturday broke out between police and demonstrators after a rally against parallel traders ended in Sheung Shui, near the Chinese border.

More than 30,000 people took part in the largely peaceful march, according to North District Parallel Imports Concern Group convener Ronald Leung (梁金成).

It was the first weekend of protest in the territory since Lam declared “dead” controversial draft legislation that would allow extraditions to China and sparked weeks of historic demonstrations.

She stopped short of officially withdrawing the bill, leaving open the potential for authorities to revive it with 12 days’ notice.

The Financial Times, citing two people familiar with the matter, yesterday reported that the Chinese government refused to accept Lam’s offers to step down.

One of them said Beijing insisted that she remain in office to fix “the mess she created.”

Additional protests are being planned in neighborhoods across Hong Kong by demonstrators organizing themselves online and vowing to spread the word in districts across the territory until Lam responds to their demands.

The Civil Human Rights Front, a leading protest organizer, on Friday called for a rally next Sunday in the Admiralty area on Hong Kong Island, ground zero for previous gatherings that brought hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.

The group’s major demand is an independent probe into what they call excessive use of force by police in dispersing previous demonstrations with weapons, including tear gas, batons and rubber bullets.