Saturday of golds for Taiwan caps games in Naples

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter, with CNA

Taiwanese athletes on Saturday won more gold medals in the taekwondo women’s team event, the men’s tennis singles and the recurve mixed team in archery on the penultimate day of the Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy.

The women’s taekwondo team clinched gold after defeating South Korea 19-17 in a tense battle, while the men’s team fell to Egypt 17-15 in the semi-final to claim bronze.

The two medals brought Taiwan’s total haul in taekwondo at this year’s Universiade to 11, with two gold, six silvers and three bronzes, surpassed only by South Korea with 12 total medals, including seven golds.

Taiwan’s up-and-coming tennis star, 17-year-old Tseng Chun-hsin (曾俊欣), took gold in the men’s singles with a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1 victory over Khumoyan Sultanov of Uzbekistan.

The first set was only the second set Tseng dropped in his five matches in the tournament.

In archery, Peng Chia-mao (彭家楙) and Wei Chun-heng (魏均珩) shot their way to the gold medal after beating Japan 5-3 in the recurve mixed team final.

The Taiwanese duo and the Japanese team of Risa Horiguchi and Yuta Ishii were tied at 3-3 after three sets of four arrows per team.

With the competition the first to five points, Peng and Wei shot 39 (three 10s and one 9), edging out Japan’s 38.

Their victory was the first archery gold for Taiwan at the Naples games.

Peng then went on to win the bronze in the women’s recurve competition by beating Valeria Mylnikova of Russia by a score of 6-2 (28-26, 24-29, 30-27, 29-26).

As of Saturday, Taiwan was seventh in the medals table, with nine gold medals, 13 silvers and 10 bronzes.

It won a total of 90 at the 2017 Universiade when it was held in Taipei, but that total was helped by 37 medals won in the optional sports of roller sports, badminton and Wushu contested in Taipei, but not in Naples.

Japan was tied with Russia at the top of the medals table in Naples with 82, followed by the US with 52, South Korea with 50, Italy with 44 and China with 43.

The closing ceremony of the 30th Summer Universiade was scheduled to begin at 9pm last night at the San Paolo Stadium.