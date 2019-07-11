Home / Front Page
Thu, Jul 11, 2019 - Page 1　

Taiwan grabs two more taekwondo medals in Naples

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese artistic gymnast Lee Chih-kai, center, is received at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport by his friends and family yesterday after winning gold in the men’s pommel horse event at the Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy.

Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

Taiwanese taekwondo athletes on Tuesday won two more medals at the Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, grabbing a bronze in the men’s welterweight division and a silver in the women’s featherweight division.

Chen Yu-chuang (陳宥庄) won silver in the women’s featherweight (under 57kg) division by reaching the final, where she lost to Kim Yu-jin of South Korea 15-2.

Chen also represented Taiwan in the same weight class at the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade, but was knocked out in the quarter-finals by the eventual silver medalist.

Liu Wei-ting (劉威廷), who represented Taiwan in the welterweight (under 80kg) division at the 2016 Summer Olympics and last year’s Asian Games, won bronze after losing a semi-final bout to Seif Eissa of Egypt 12-5.

Liu had to win two of his first three bouts in an extra round just to reach the semi-finals and his battle against Eissa, who is ranked seventh in the world in the 80kg category.

The two medals brought Taiwan’s total haul in the sport at this year’s Universiade to six after winning four silver medals in noncontact poomsae events.

As of press time last night, Taiwan was eighth in the medal count with five golds, nine silvers and five bronzes for a total of 19. Japan was leading with a total of 50, including 21 golds.

This story has been viewed 878 times.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top