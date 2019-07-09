World cannot shut China out: Chinese vice president

Reuters, BEIJING

China and the rest of the world must coexist, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (王岐山) said yesterday, an apparent reference to the US-China trade dispute.

Top representatives of the world’s two biggest economies are resuming talks this week to resolve their year-long trade dispute, which has seen the two countries place increasingly harsh tariffs on each other’s imports.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against US firms, forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights theft.

Beijing has denied all the accusations.

“China’s development can’t shut out the rest of the world. The world’s development can’t shut out China,” Wang told the World Peace Forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Wang also warned against “protectionism in the name of national security,” but did not mention the US, and urged major powers to make greater contributions to world peace.

China has also been angered by US sanctions against tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) over national security concerns.

In his speech, Wang, who is close to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and rarely speaks in public, reiterated China’s commitment to opening up.

“Large countries must assume their responsibilities and set an example, make more contributions to global peace and stability, and broaden the path of joint development,” he said.

“Development is the key to resolving all issues,” Wang told an audience that included Western diplomats based in Beijing and former European Council president Herman van Rompuy.