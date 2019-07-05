Man stabs policeman to death on train

By Jason Pan and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

Law enforcement agencies and members of the public yesterday expressed condolences and regret over the death of railway police officer Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), who was killed by a knife-wielding passenger surnamed Cheng (鄭) at Chiayi Railway Station.

The incident occurred on a northbound Ziqiang Express (自強號) train on Wednesday, when Cheng, 54, was found to have boarded the train in Tainan without a ticket and refused to pay the full fare, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said.

The train’s conductor at 8:40pm notified the Railway Police Bureau’s Chiayi Station, which sent Lee to help resolve the dispute, it said.

After refusing to disembark from the train and go to the police station, Cheng produced a knife and stabbed Lee in the abdomen, it added.

Footage of the incident shows Cheng becoming violent and turning to yell at the conductor while Lee grapples with Cheng, who was holding a fruit knife in one hand.

The altercation continues for several minutes and another passenger later joins the brawl, throwing punches to try to dislodge Cheng’s grip on the knife.

Despite sustaining a severe wound that left internal organs exposed and caused severe blood loss, Lee continued to fight Cheng, the TRA said.

Cheng was eventually subdued, but Lee was left bleeding profusely from a stab wound and TRA staff carried him out of the train, it said.

He was transported to Chiayi Christian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:10am yesterday, it added.

A graduate of the Taiwan Police College, Lee was last year recognized by the bureau for extraordinary performance and was to celebrate his 25th birthday on Friday next week.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her deep condolences over Lee’s death.

TRA Director-General Chang Cheng-yuan (張政源) visited Lee’s family immediately after being informed about his death, the agency said, adding that Chang also instructed TRA staff to work with the bureau to arrange Lee’s funeral and seek government compensation.

National Police Agency Director-General Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) traveled to Chiayi to offer his condolences to Lee’s family, saying that he was filled with sorrow and pain, and promising that changes would be made to better protect police officers and to prevent similar tragedies.

“Lee died in line of duty. His spirit and persistence to uphold his work will always remain in our hearts,” Chen said.

A number of lawmakers issued calls for changes, saying that the policy of having a single police officer on patrol must be abolished and that railway police should have better equipment, such as a riot shield and a stun gun, instead of only a baton while on duty.

Many people hailed Lee as a hero who died courageously while protecting the train’s other passengers.

Chiayi prosecutors said that Cheng faces murder charges, and that they have requested that he be detained.

As Cheng reportedly shouted: “I planned to kill” when he was subdued and taken away by police, the investigation will likely focus on his motive.

In Tainan, investigators yesterday questioned Cheng’s wife, who reportedly broke down in tears and apologized on her husband’s behalf.

She told investigators that Cheng had been feeling financial pressure and was prone to mood swings, adding that he was depressed, but stopped taking medication two years ago.

As Cheng installed and repaired air-conditioners, he always carried two knives, his wife said, but added that he had recently become frustrated and angry due to clients not paying their bills after he completed his work.