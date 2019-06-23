Hong Kong police vow to pursue HQ siege protesters

AFP, HONG KONG

Hong Kong police yesterday vowed to pursue anti-government protesters who launched a 15-hour siege of their headquarters as historic rallies aimed at ousting the territory’s pro-Beijing leader evolve.

Thousands of largely young protesters surrounded the headquarters throughout Friday and into the early hours of yesterday morning, the latest manifestation of angry demonstrations roiling Hong Kong.

The territory has been rocked by the worst political unrest since its 1997 handover to Beijing. Millions have marched this month to oppose a hugely unpopular proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to China.

Officers last week used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear protesters during another massive demonstration outside the Hong Kong Legislative Council, fanning widespread anger at the police.

The spark for the wave of protests was an attempt by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to pass the Beijing-backed extradition law, which she has postponed following the huge public backlash.

However, the demonstrations have morphed into a wider movement against Lam’s administration and Beijing after years of diminishing political freedoms.

Protest leaders plan to hold another huge rally on July 1, but student-led groups — communicating through encrypted messaging apps — have begun embracing spontaneous, fast-moving acts of civil disobedience.

Eric, a 22-year-old office worker and protester, said he would wait to see what directions came through on social media in the coming days.

“There are many camps and each person has their own way of resistance,” he said.

During Friday’s demonstrations outside police headquarters, large crowds of protesters blockaded entrances, taped over surveillance cameras and shouted at police.

Many chanted “release the righteous” and “shame on police thugs” — references to those detained during violence last week between demonstrators and the police.

Opposition groups have demanded an investigation into allegations of police brutality and the release of those detained during the clashes.

The protest was noisy, but peaceful — with the exception of thrown eggs and demonstrators shining laser pens at the windows.

In a statement yesterday morning, police called the protest “illegal, irrational and unreasonable,” saying that they would “stringently follow up” on those behind the blockade.

Supporters were later seen handing flowers to officers.

“We are very angry, we think Hong Kong is a very peaceful place, we should express our ideas in a peaceful way,” Tsoi Hak-hin, 52, told reporters.

Police have defended using tear gas and rubber bullets on June 12 as a necessary and proportionate response to meet violent protesters who were trying to break into the parliament.

However, Amnesty International said it had verified multiple instances of police violence that breached international laws while influential legal bodies in Hong Kong have backed an inquiry into police tactics.