Prince accuses Iran of tanker attacks

AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in remarks published yesterday that the kingdom would not hesitate to confront threats to its security and joined the US in accusing Iran of being behind the attacks on two tankers traveling near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

The US alleges Iran used limpet mines to target the tankers, pointing to black-and-white footage it captured that US officials describe as Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops removing an unexploded mine from the Japanese-operated tanker Kokuka Courageous.

However, the tanker’s crewmembers described “flying objects” as having targeted the vessel.

In an interview with the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, the crown prince said Iran disrespected the visit to Tehran by the Japanese prime minister last week and responded to his diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions by attacking the two tankers.

The prince offered no evidence to back up his allegation.

“The problem is in Tehran and not anywhere else,” he said. “Iran is always the party that’s escalating in the region, carrying out terrorist attacks and criminal attacks either directly or through its militias.”

The attacks “confirm the importance of our demands of the international community to take a decisive stance” against Iran’s behavior, he said.

“The kingdom does not seek war in the region, but we will not hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, sovereignty and vital interests,” he said.

Iran rejects accusations it was responsible for the incidents.

Meanwhile, the two crippled tankers, which caught fire on Thursday, are being assessed off the coast off the United Arab Emirates before their cargos are unloaded, the ships’ operators said yesterday.

Damage assessment on Kokuka Courageous and preparation for a ship-to-ship transfer of its methanol cargo would start after authorities in Sharjah complete security checks, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said.

The Norwegian tanker Front Altair is sitting off the coast of Sharjah’s Khorfakkan port while the Kokuka Courageous is anchored off the emirate’s Kalba port, according to Refinitiv Eikon ship tracking data.

“Our crew remain on board the Kokuka Courageous. They are safe and well,” Bernhard Schulte said.

The crew of the Front Altair, who had been picked up by Iranian boats, departed Iran from Bandar Abbas airport to Dubai International Airport on Saturday, the ship’s operator Frontline said.

A specialist team would inspect the Front Altair before deciding on how to unload its naphtha cargo, which belongs to CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油).

Additional reporting by Reuters and staff writer