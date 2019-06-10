China might restrict tech access amid spiraling trade row

AP, BEIJING

China is creating a system to protect its technology, state media reported, as the US restricts the access of Chinese companies to US technology in a trade dispute.

The People’s Daily yesterday reported that the system would build a firewall to improve China’s ability to innovate and to accelerate the development of key technologies.

“China ... will never allow certain countries to use China’s technology to contain China’s development and suppress Chinese enterprises,” it said, without directly referring to the US.

No details have been released about what China is calling a national technological security management list.

The plan was announced on Saturday in a three-paragraph dispatch by the Xinhua news agency.

The aim is to forestall and defuse national security risks more effectively, Xinhua said, adding that detailed measures would be unveiled soon.

The initiative follows US moves to restrict sales to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and other Chinese tech firms on national security grounds.

The US Department of Commerce last month added Huawei to its list of entities that are engaged in activities contrary to US national security or foreign policy interests. As such, any sale of US technology to Huawei requires department approval.

Beijing responded by saying that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce would develop its own list of foreign entities that it regards as “unreliable.”

This weekend’s announcement of plans for a technological security management list is clearly related to the list of unreliable entities, the Global Times newspaper said in an editorial posted online yesterday.

The act would provide a legal basis to manage technology exports and counter US supply cutoffs to some Chinese companies, the Global Times said.

“Since 2018, the US has repeatedly drawn on its domestic law to exert pressure on Chinese high-tech enterprises,” it said.