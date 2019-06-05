Trump turns from pomp to business in visit to Britain

AP, LONDON

Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, US President Donald Trump yesterday urged embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May to “stick around” to complete a US-UK trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies’ storied relationship.

Trump has been sharply critical of May in the past, but only had warm words for her yesterday as he urged her to stay to “get this deal done.”

“I think we’ll have a very, very substantial trade deal,” said Trump, extolling its virtues for both nations. “I think that this is something we both want to do ... we’re going to get it done.”

After Trump suggested that May stay on, most in the room chuckled. The two leaders later warmly chatted during a tour of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s office, as May pointed out a rare copy of the US Declaration of Independence.

The economic meeting at St James’ Palace brought together 10 leading companies — five from the UK and five from the US.

While the business leaders gathered, protesters began to assemble across London, some of whom had the now-infamous Trump baby balloon bobbing in the air near Parliament Square.

Leaders of Britain’s main opposition party were to join demonstrators at a rally in Trafalgar Square, just up the street from May’s Downing Street office. Also in Trafalgar Square, a 3m robotic likeness of Trump sat on a golden toilet.

The US president arrived in Britain at a precarious moment, amid a fresh round of impeachment fervor back home and uncertainty in the UK.

The day of meetings with May followed a whirlwind of pomp, circumstance and protest for Trump, who had lunch with Queen Elizabeth II and tea with Prince Charles before a grand state dinner at Buckingham Palace.

As so often happens when Trump travels overseas, norms were shattered, including when the president complained about his TV viewing options outside of the US and urged people to punish CNN by boycotting its parent company, AT&T Inc.

Following yesterday’s focus on business and trade, Trump is to use today and tomorrow to mark the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day landing, likely the last significant commemoration most veterans of the battle are to see.

The D-Day commemorations are to begin in Portsmouth, England, where the invasion was launched, and then move across the English Channel to France, where Allied forces began to recapture western Europe from the Nazis.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to use the occasion to call for strengthening multinational ties that Trump has frayed.