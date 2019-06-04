Oil rebounds after Saudi Arabia tries to calm market

Bloomberg

Oil rose yesterday as Saudi Arabia offered reassurance that OPEC would keep global crude markets in balance after concerns over the US-China trade dispute triggered the steepest monthly slump this year.

Futures gained 1.7 percent in New York after another plunge on Friday concluded last month’s 16 percent sell-off, which was driven by worries that the trade dispute would crimp fuel demand.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid al-Falih said that recent volatility was “unwarranted” and reiterated his confidence that OPEC and its allies will keep taking action to stabilize the market beyond this month.

The trade tensions mean oil has moved close to the edge of a bear market, having fallen about 18 percent from a high in late April.

A tense situation in the Middle East has not been enough to support prices. There could be greater clarity this week on whether Russia will keep cooperating with Saudi Arabia on production cuts as ministers from the countries meet in St Petersburg, Russia.

“The market was overwhelmed by general bearish sentiment last week,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, Oslo-based chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “Oil is not immune to global growth weakness but there is now a significant risk that the market is overselling.”

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July rose US$0.93 to US$54.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:21am, after falling as much as US$1.39 earlier. The contract is now down about 18 percent from its closing high on April 23.

Brent for August settlement advanced US$0.66 to US$62.65 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. The July contract closed 3.6 percent lower at US$64.49 before expiring on Friday. The global benchmark crude was trading at a premium of US$8.08 to WTI.

There could be a recession in nine months if the US imposes 25 percent tariffs on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese exports and Beijing retaliates, Morgan Stanley said.

Investors might still be underestimating the risks to the global economy from the trade dispute, Chetan Ahya, the bank’s chief economist, wrote in a note released on Sunday.

“I would like to reiterate my confidence, based on my discussions with several key producers, and on our track record, that we will do what is needed to sustain market stability beyond June,” al-Falih said in an interview with state-run Saudi Press Agency. “We have previously stated our commitment to do whatever it takes to stabilize markets and we have delivered on those promises. And I am making that commitment again.”