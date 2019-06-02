US defense chief calls out Beijing on expansionism

AP, SINGAPORE

US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan yesterday denounced China’s alleged efforts to steal technology from other nations and militarize outposts in the South China Sea as a “toolkit of coercion,” saying that Beijing’s bad behavior must end.

In his first major speech on the international stage, Shanahan mixed sharp criticism of China and warnings of North Korea’s “extraordinary” threat with vows that the US would remain strongly committed to the Indo-Pacific region and is ready to invest billions of US dollars in securing its stability.

While he did not specifically name China in early parts of his speech, he made clear who his target was, making pointed references to Beijing’s campaign to put advanced weapons systems on disputed islands in the region.

“If these trends in these behaviors continue, artificial features in the global commons could become tollbooths. Sovereignty could become the purview of the powerful,” Shanahan said.

His remarks underscore the US’ frayed relations with China, as US President Donald Trump’s administration wages a trade dispute with Beijing, imposes sanctions on Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and approves a weapons sale to Taiwan.

Shanahan’s speech was also arguably an audition, as his nomination for permanent secretary has still not been sent to Capitol Hill by Trump.

After his speech, during questions from the audience, Shanahan said: “I won’t apologize for the way I framed some of my remarks, but we’re not going to ignore Chinese behavior.”

“I think in the past people have kind of tiptoed around that. It’s not about being confrontational, it’s about being open and having a dialogue,” he added.

He said that the US is willing to cooperate with China and welcomes competition, but said behavior that erodes other nations’ sovereignty and sows distrust of China’s intentions must end.

“Competition does not mean conflict,” he said. “Competition is not to be feared. We should welcome it, provided that everyone plays by internationally established rules.”

He went on to restate the US’ distrust of Huawei, saying that it is “too close to the government” of China, which has laws requiring that data be shared.

“That’s too much risk for the department,” Shanahan said. “You can’t trust that those networks are going to be protected.”

On North Korea, Shanahan said the US is focused on negotiations to achieve full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding that the North “has neared a point where it could credibly strike regional allies, US territory and our forward-deployed forces.”