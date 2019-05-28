In Japan, Trump leaves allies, foes and staff guessing

AFP, TOKYO

US President Donald Trump came to meet Japan’s emperor, but it was the US president who played the monarch in Tokyo as he pushed a personal brand of foreign policy leaving allies, enemies and staff alike wondering what on earth to expect next.

A master of self-promotion, Trump has for decades made sure that everything he does — from building skyscrapers to running the White House — is all about him.

His diplomatic style in Japan, where he was given the honor of being the first foreign leader to meet new Japanese Emperor Naruhito, was no different.

At a joint press conference yesterday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump took questions on some of the biggest challenges facing the US and its close ally Japan.

Then he freewheeled.

On North Korea, he breezily dismissed worries about recent testing of short-range missiles, which both Abe and Trump’s own advisers said breached UN Security Council resolutions.

“My people think it could have been a violation.... I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention,” Trump said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

US intelligence agencies have also said that Kim intends to hang on to his nuclear weapons, but Trump signaled he believes his own instincts better.

He talks to Kim “a lot” about his preference for opening up North Korea to investment over amassing nuclear weapons, he said, and he finds Kim “a very smart man.”

As for Iran, the US had announced it was sending 1,500 extra troops to the region, adding to the aircraft carrier group and nuclear-capable bomber planes already dispatched.

Trump himself threatened “the official end” of the country if Tehran ever attacked US interests.

However, he yesterday offered assurances that he can live with the Islamic republic’s government, whose toppling has long been a dream for Washington hardliners.

“We’re not looking for regime change,” Trump said, adding that he only cared about Iran not achieving nuclear power status.

As Trump goes around the world tearing up treaties, slapping on trade tariffs and blowing hot and cold over what to do in places like Iran, different countries try different strategies.

While China has pushed back, triggering a trade war that shows no sign of quick resolution, Japan has taken a different tack: flattering and befriending the unpredictable American.

Abe bent over backwards to make sure “Donald,” as he called him at their press conference, was happy throughout the visit starting on Saturday.

“Because of the very close personal relationship with Donald, the bond of the US-Japan alliance has become unshakeable, the closest in the whole world,” Abe said.

He chose Trump to be the first world leader to get an audience with Naruhito, sated the US president’s famous appetite for well-cooked meat, took a joint selfie on the golf course and promised to buy 105 F-35 warplanes.

Abe even arranged for Trump to enter Japan’s most hallowed sumo ring and present a trophy to the champion wrestler.

The trophy was meant to be from the US, but, as Trump emphasized, it was really from him.

“We did it personally. We bought that beautiful trophy, which they’ll have, hopefully, for many hundreds of years,” Trump said.

What did Abe get in return?

Trump dialed down trade tensions, for one, announcing that any serious discussions in negotiations on his insistence that Japan open to more US products would be put off until after Abe gets through elections in July.