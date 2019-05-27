South Korea hails Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes win

AFP, SEOUL

South Korea yesterday hailed Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes film festival win for Parasite, saying it had left a historic footprint as the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or.

The top prize win by Parasite, a black comedy about a family of clever scammers from South Korea’s underclass, was a unanimous choice by the nine-person jury at the renowned festival.

It was the first big international prize for Bong, the maker of the hugely acclaimed The Host and Snowpiercer, who became the first South Korean in the 72-year history of Cannes to scoop the coveted award.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated Bong for the prize, adding that the passion of the Parasite staff had created national pride in the country’s cinema industry.

“I extend my gratitude on behalf of the Korean people,” Moon said on Twitter. “I am very proud of Bong Joon-ho who has risen to the top as one of the world’s best directors.”

Waking up to the news yesterday morning, South Korean media, critics and fans were ecstatic, with Yonhap news agency reporting that Bong had “finally quenched the thirst” for top recognition at the festival.

The mass-circulated Dong-A Ilbo daily said: “By winning the Palme d’Or at the renowned Cannes film festival, Bong left a footprint in the history of Korean cinema.”

South Korea had won a handful of prizes at the French festival since 2002 when Im Kwon-taek took the best director award, but had fallen short of receiving the highest honor.

Director Park Chan-wook’s Old Boy won the Grand Prix — the second-highest prize — in 2004, and went on to collect the Jury Prize for his 2009 horror movie Thirst.

“There was always a lingering feeling that South Korea [had] unfinished homework, but with the win, we finally took care of it,” film critic Ha Jae-keun said.

“The regular attendance by South Korean directors who knocked on the door of Cannes in the past was also the driving force of this good news,” said Yoon Sung-eun, another film critic.

Parasite has been distributed to 192 countries ahead of its worldwide premiere, a record for any South Korean film.