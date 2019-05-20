Boeing admits to flaw in 737 MAX simulator software

AFP, NEW YORK

Boeing Co on Saturday acknowledged that it had to correct flaws in its 737 MAX flight simulator software used to train pilots, after two deadly crashes involving the aircraft that killed 346 people.

“Boeing has made corrections to the 737 MAX simulator software and has provided additional information to device operators to ensure that the simulator experience is representative across different flight conditions,” it said in a statement.

The company did not indicate when it first became aware of the problem, or whether it informed regulators.

Its statement marked the first time Boeing acknowledged there was a design flaw in software linked to the 737 MAX, whose Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) anti-stall software has been blamed in large part for the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy.

According to Boeing, the flight simulator software was incapable of reproducing certain flight conditions similar to those at the time of the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March or the Lion Air crash in October last year.

The company said the latest “changes will improve the simulation of force loads on the manual trim wheel,” a rarely used manual wheel to control the plane’s angle.

“Boeing is working closely with the device manufacturers and regulators on these changes and improvements, and to ensure that customer training is not disrupted,” it added.

Southwest Airlines, a major 737 MAX customer with 34 of the aircraft in its fleet, said it expected to receive the first simulator “late this year.”

American Airlines, which has 24 of the aircraft, said it had ordered a 737 MAX simulator that were to be delivered and put into operation in December.

“As a result of the continuing investigation into both aircraft accidents, we are looking at the potential for additional training opportunities in coordination with the FAA [the US Federal Aviation Administration] and Allied Pilots Association,” it added.

The planes have been grounded around the world, awaiting approval from US and international regulators before they can return to service.

Only Air Canada has a MAX simulator, industry sources said.

Currently, there is only one flight simulator specific to the 737 MAX in the US, and it is owned by Boeing, according to FAA documentation.

US airlines train their pilots flying the MAX on a simulator built for the 737 NG, the version preceding the 737 MAX in the 737 aircraft family.

Southwest said that is because during the certification process for the MAX, Boeing said that there were only minor differences with the NG and simple computer and online training could accommodate the differences.

The FAA, the EU Aviation Safety Agency and Canadian regulators had approved those recommendations, Boeing said.

However, the 737 NG lacks an MCAS, specially designed for the MAX to correct an aerodynamic anomaly due to its heavier motor and to prevent the plane from stalling.

Pilot training is likely to be at the heart of the meeting of international regulators in Forth Worth, Texas on Thursday, when the FAA is to try convince its counterparts of the robustness of its certification process for the modified 737 MAX.