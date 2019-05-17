China formally arrests detained Canadians

AFP, BEIJING

China yesterday said that it has formally arrested two Canadians who have been detained for months on national security grounds.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig is “suspected of collecting state secrets and intelligence,” while businessman Michael Spavor is suspected of “stealing and illegally offering state secrets” abroad, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) told a regular briefing.

The two were arrested “recently,” Lu said without providing a date, adding that he had no information about where they were being held.

“Canada strongly condemns their arbitrary arrest as we condemned their arbitrary detention on Dec. 10 [last year],” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement to the Globe and Mail newspaper.

Although no link has been officially made, the detentions are thought to be in retaliation for Canada’s detention on Dec. 1 last year of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), who is accused of breaching sanctions on Iran.

The men were first accused of activities that “endanger China’s security.”

Days after Meng’s detention was announced, China said it suspected Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group think tank, of spying and stealing state secrets and alleged that Spavor — who organized trips to North Korea — had provided him with intelligence.

Spying charges could expose them to severe prison sentences.

Both men have been denied access to lawyers and allowed only monthly consular visits. The latest such visit came earlier this week.

No details of the men’s detention or health conditions were provided due to Canadian privacy laws, but officials said that they would press for further access to the detainees.

“Chinese judicial authorities are handling the cases according to law,” and Spavor and Kovrig’s “legitimate rights and interests are fully guaranteed,” Lu said.

A group of Canadian lawmakers had earlier complained to Chinese officials that the two have been denied access to lawyers and remain in “completely unacceptable” detention conditions.

Meng is allowed to live in her Vancouver mansion, although her mobility is limited. She made her latest court appearance last week as she fights extradition to the US.

She was ordered to wear an electronic anklet and hand over her passports after being released on bail in mid-December last year.