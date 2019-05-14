Home / Front Page
Beijing to impose tariffs on US$60bn of US goods

AFP, BEIJING

China yesterday said it would impose tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods from June 1, in apparent retaliation after Washington announced plans to tax almost all Chinese imports.

Beijing is to hit a number of US imports with tariffs ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, the Chinese State Council’s Tariff Policy Commission said in a statement.

The announcement came after the latest round of trade negotiations to resolve disputes between the world’s top two economies ended on Friday last week without a deal.

US President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent and ordered the start of a process to impose new duties on another US$300 billion of items.

The response was announced after Trump yesterday warned Beijing not to retaliate.

“China should not retaliate-will only get worse!” the US president wrote in a series of tweets on trade.

However, Beijing also appeared to dig in.

“China will never surrender to external pressure,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said at a regular briefing.

International markets remained on alert over escalations in a trade dispute between the two superpowers, which observers have said could shatter global economic growth and hurt demand for commodities such as oil.

