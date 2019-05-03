Trump tells Gou being president is ‘a tough job’

AFP, TAIPEI

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海集團) chairman and presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) said that he met US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Wednesday, with the US leader warning him that the job he is aiming for is “tough.”

Gou last month announced that he plans to run for president in January next year after declaring that the sea goddess Matsu urged him to do so.

The 69-year-old tycoon is seeking the nomination of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), but his huge factories in China have sparked concern over his cosiness with Beijing.

A stream of politicians have beaten a path to Washington in the past few months, hoping to drum up support with influential US officials and the Taiwanese diaspora.

However, only Gou has secured a face-to-face meeting with Trump.

“If I am elected president of the Republic of China, I will be a peacemaker and won’t become a troublemaker... I will strengthen Taiwan and the US economically,” Gou told reporters in Washington after the meeting.

He also boasted of his White House connections in a swipe at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“We have been given the highest courtesy, [an invite] to the Oval Office. Tell me, until now, which DPP official has such a capability?” he said, later showing reporters a coaster and pen embossed with Trump’s signature.

Asked what Trump had told him, Gou said: “He replied that [being a president] is a tough job.”

Gou made his billions through Hon Hai, which assembles Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) phones, as well as parts and accessories for other major international brands.

The bulk of Gou’s investments are in China, employing more than 1 million workers in the nation, where cheap labor helped fuel his company’s meteoric rise.