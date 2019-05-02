Premier Su Tseng-chang approves days off for government agencies next year

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration’s suggestions for days off for government agencies next year — 115 days, including weekends — were yesterday approved by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

The only changes compared with this year is that there would be one less day off for 228 Peace Memorial Day, while the Mid-Autumn Festival would have an additional day, the directorate-general said.

Feb. 28 would be a Friday next year and governmental agencies would have a three-day holiday for 228 Peace Memorial Day that includes the weekend, the directorate-general said.

There would be no need for a makeup working day, it added.

Mid-Autumn Festival would occur on Oct. 1, a Thursday, so it was suggested that Friday could also be declared a holiday to make it a long weekend, the agency said, adding that there would have to be a makeup working day.

Consecutive holidays for Tomb Sweeping would be the same as this year, four days, the agency said.

In a statement on Friday last week, Su said that starting next year the Lunar New Year holiday would have at least seven consecutive days off, with at least one year in the next decade having at least 10 consecutive days off.

Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 24 next year, the agency said, confirming that there would be seven consecutive days off.

The directorate-general said that it would assess public opinion and make adjustments to the holidays if necessary.

The comment was made in light of criticism from families of victims of the 228 Massacre, who have said that having multiple days off diminishes the commemorative aspect of the day.

The directorate-general said that it delivered next year’s schedule to government agencies yesterday afternoon.

The 228 Massacre refers to a military crackdown by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime that began after an incident on Feb. 27, 1947, in Taipei and the shooting of protesters by security forces the following day.

Thousands of people were killed in the crackdown, the majority of whom were social elites and academics.