Church urges tough crackdown on Sri Lankan militants

AP, COLOMBO

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka yesterday urged the government to crack down on Muslim extremists with more vigor “as if on war footing” in the aftermath of the Easter bombings.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said that the church might not be able to stop people from taking the law into their own hands unless the government conducts a more thorough investigation and does more to prevent further attacks.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the Easter attacks, which killed more than 250 people, and investigators are looking into the extent of the extremist group’s involvement with local radicalized Muslims who carried out the suicide bombings.

However, the cardinal said he is not satisfied with how the government has conducted its investigations so far.

“All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing,” Ranjith told reporters.

“I want to state that we may not be able to keep people under control in the absence of a stronger security program,” he said. “We can’t forever give them false promises and keep them calm.”

He urged the government “to implement a proper program in order that the people don’t take the law into their own hands.”

However, Ranjith said the church assures Muslims that it would not allow any revenge attacks against them.

He also said that church services would be held on Sunday after necessary precautions are taken.

The number of Masses are to be reduced at every church, with police and parish committees entrusted with the task of looking out for strangers.

Churches were shut across the nation on Sunday, a week after the bombings, for fear of another attack.

The closing of the churches came after local officials and the US embassy in Colombo warned that more militants remained on the loose with explosives.

Even though all schools — which have been closed since the attacks — are to reopen on Monday next week, Ranjith said Catholic schools could be kept closed after that date if the church is not satisfied with security.

Meanwhile, the government banned all kinds of face coverings that might conceal people’s identities.

The emergency law, which took effect yesterday, prevents Muslim women from veiling their faces.

The decision came after the Cabinet had proposed laws on face veils at a recent meeting. It had deferred the matter until talks with Muslim clerics could be held, on the advice of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday appointed former army commander Shantha Kottegoda as the top official in the Ministry of Defence after requesting the resignation of his predecessor, Hemasiri Fernando, for intelligence failures that led to the bombings.