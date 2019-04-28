Vietnamese police bust US$1bn Web gambling operation

AFP, HANOI

Vietnamese police have broken up an online gambling ring that had handled more than US$1 billion in bets and arrested 22 people in what is believed to be the largest-ever Internet betting operation in the country, local media reported yesterday.

Most forms of gambling are illegal for Vietnamese, but black market betting flourishes, especially on sports.

Massive raids in cities and provinces across the country last week came after the discovery of hundreds of thousands of accounts tied to a ring processing an estimated US$1.28 billion in funds, the Thanh Nien newspaper said.

The gambling ring was operating in a “sophisticated manner that had been so difficult to detect,” the newspaper reported, citing police sources.

Gamblers who visited the Web site Fxx88.com were asked to deposit cash into banks in exchange for virtual money in coded accounts, mostly for soccer betting, it reported.

The accused hid the scope of the funds by using bank accounts with small amounts of money to conduct transactions, it said.

Twenty-two people have been arrested, including 12 organizers, police said.

Authorities declined to comment when asked for additional details.

The country has started loosening its rules on domestic gambling, allowing Vietnamese to bet in casinos on a trial basis and opening up some sports betting.

However, lucrative illegal operations have mushroomed, prompting a crackdown.

Ninety-one people, several of them high-ranking police officials, were last year jailed or ordered to pay fines for connections with a gambling ring that handled US$420 million in wagers.

Among those imprisoned was a former head of the “high technology department” in charge of policing online gambling at the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.

Investigations from that case are ongoing.

On Thursday, a former chief inspector at the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications was arrested in Hanoi for failing to spot illicit activity in the US$420 million ring.