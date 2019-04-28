Xi Jinping wants to expand Belt and Road Initiative

AP, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday called for more countries to join China’s sprawling infrastructure-building initiative as other leaders expressed support for a project Washington worries is increasing Beijing’s strategic influence.

Xi spoke at a gathering of leaders to celebrate the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, his signature foreign project.

The upbeat tone of the two-day forum, at which Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders praised the initiative, is a setback for the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is trying to discourage other countries from participating.

Xi on Friday promised to promote high financial, environmental and other standards in response to complaints about debt and other problems.

That has the potential to heighten tensions with Washington by making the initiative more attractive to additional participants.

“We need to encourage the full participation of more countries and companies,” the Chinese president said at the event at a government conference center outside Beijing.

Xi tried to dispel complaints that the project does little for developing countries that have borrowed from Beijing to build ports, railways and other facilities.

Xi said his government wants to “deliver benefits to all.”

Additional agreements worth a total of US$64 billion were signed during the forum, Xi said.

He gave no details of what those agreements covered or who signed them.

A joint statement issued by leaders at the meeting expressed appreciation for the “important opportunities” created by the initiative and said that it offers “potential for economic and social development.”

Participants included the presidents of the Philippines, Kenya and Egypt, prime ministers of Italy, Greece and Pakistan and other officials from Indonesia, Germany and other countries.

Other governments welcomed the initiative launched in 2013 to increase trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

However, some are struggling to repay Chinese loans, which has fueled complaints about a possible “debt trap.”

Critics have also said that too much of the work goes to Chinese state-owned companies and the initiative might lead to corruption and environmental damage.

The US, Russia, Japan and India worry that Beijing is eroding their influence.

US officials have warned other governments about potential debt problems and China’s possible political motives.

Xi’s government is trying to revive momentum for the initiative after the number of new projects slumped last year. That followed official announcements that Chinese lenders would examine borrowers more closely and concerns by some governments about Beijing’s rising influence.

Xi on Friday pledged to work more closely with multinational entities and to open projects dominated by Chinese state-owned companies wider to private and foreign contractors.

Despite US opposition, the Chinese government has said the number of countries that have signed agreements to support the initiative has risen to 115 from 65.

Beijing last month scored a diplomatic coup when Italy, a member of the G7, signed an agreement to support the initiative.

On Friday, Putin said the project fits with Moscow’s initiative to develop a common market with four of its neighbors.