Japan’s tough new penalties for illegal meat imports begin

Staff Writer

Starting today, people who attempt to illegally import meat products into Japan would face a fine of up to ￥1 million (US$8,935) or three years in prison, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said yesterday.

The association issued the reminder on Facebook after Taiwan’s National African Swine Fever Response Center on April 7 announced the ban.

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries implemented the ban after a pork product imported by a Chinese visitor tested positive for African swine fever, the center said, urging people planning to visit Japan to follow local laws and regulations.

The highly contagious viral disease is fatal to hogs, but is not known to be harmful to humans.

The Council of Agriculture on Dec. 18 last year increased the fine for illegally importing meat products from areas affected by the disease into Taiwan to NT$200,000 (US$6,485) for first-time offenders, and NT$500,000 to NT$1 million for repeat offenders.

The fines apply to people importing meat from areas that have been affected by the disease over the past three years, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Russia and some European countries.