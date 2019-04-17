Pulitzers honor coverage of three US mass shootings

AP, NEW YORK

The South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday won Pulitzer Prizes and were recognized along with the Capital Gazette of Maryland for their coverage of the horrifying mass shootings last year at a high school, a synagogue and a newsroom.

The Associated Press (AP) won in the international reporting category for documenting the humanitarian horrors of Yemen’s civil war, while the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal were honored for delving into US President Donald Trump’s finances and breaking open the hush-money scandals involving two women who said they had affairs with him.

The Florida paper received the Pulitzer in public service for its coverage of the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and for detailing the shortcomings in school discipline and security that contributed to the carnage.

The Post-Gazette was honored in the breaking news category for its reporting on the synagogue rampage that left 11 people dead.

The man awaiting trial in the attack railed against Jews before, during and after the massacre, authorities said.

After the Pulitzer announcement, the newsroom in Pittsburgh observed a moment of silence for the victims. At the Sun Sentinel, the staff also took in the award in a sober spirit.

“We’re mindful of what it is that we won for,” editor-in-chief Julie Anderson said. “There are still families grieving, so it’s not joy, it’s almost ... I don’t know how to describe it. We’re emotional, as well.”

So, too, at the Capital Gazette, which was given a special citation for its coverage and courage in the face of a massacre in its own newsroom.

“Clearly, there were a lot of mixed feelings,” editor Rick Hutzell said. “No one wants to win an award for something that kills five of your friends.”

The Pulitzers, US journalism’s highest honor, reflected a year when journalism also came under attack in other ways.

Reuters won an international reporting award for work that cost two of its staffers their liberty: coverage of a brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims by security forces in Myanmar.

Reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted of violating the country’s Official Secrets Act.

Reuters also won the breaking news photography award for images of Central American migrants heading to the US.

The AP’s international reporting prize went to a team of journalists who documented atrocities and suffering in Yemen, illuminating the human toll of its four-year-old civil war.

As a result of the work by reporter Maggie Michael, photographer Nariman El-Mofty and video journalist Maad al-Zikry, at least 80 prisoners were released from secret detention sites, and the UN rushed food and medicine to areas where the AP revealed that people were starving while corrupt officials diverted international food aid.