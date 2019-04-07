Five Australian-Uighur children trapped in China

The Guardian

At least five Australian children are trapped in China, unable to return home because of Beijing’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims, the Guardian has found.

The children, who range in age from one to six, are all Australian citizens and come from three different families.

They have been stuck in China for up to two years, and are all separated from at least one of their parents.

In one case, the parents said that Chinese authorities threatened that the child would be taken into a state-run orphanage and given up for adoption to a Han Chinese family, and the Chinese parent would be sent to a detention center.

Parents of the children and advocates for the families have criticized the Australian government for perceived inaction in seeking to bring the children to Australia, saying they have “grave fears” for them.

In all the cases, which have been confirmed by multiple sources, the children have one Australian parent and one Chinese parent.

In all cases, both parents want the family to live together in Australia.

All the families are members of the Uighur ethnic minority group.

The news follows another revelation that there are 17 Australian residents believed to be under house arrest, in prison or detained in China’s “re-education” centers in Xinjiang.

In one case, a Chinese mother traveled with her two children to Xinjiang for a vacation almost two years ago. She is married to an Australian citizen and was in Australia on a spousal visa.

Shortly after arriving in China, her passport was confiscated and she was unable to return to Australia with her children.

In another case, a Chinese woman married to an Australian man, “Sam,” returned to Xinjiang to be near her family while pregnant with her first child. Her passport was seized after she arrived and she gave birth in China.

When their child was six months old, she was detained in China for two weeks. She was released because she was still breastfeeding, but said she was told that when her baby turned one she would be detained again and her son would be put into a state-run orphanage and then adopted by a Han Chinese family.

Sam said that her family has been paying bribes totaling more than 60,000 yuan (US$8,931) to the police for the past six months to stop her from being rearrested.

Despite being Australian citizens, all three children have been unable to leave China because they do not have an adult to accompany them. Their fathers have been denied Chinese visas.

People familiar with the cases say that the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of all three families, but that they have received no support from the department.

“If Australia was involved, my wife and son might be here,” Sam said. “But Australia is not involved, they’re scared. China can do whatever they want because Australia is quiet.”

“Australia is concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang, and continues to urge China to cease the arbitrary detention of Uighurs and other Muslim groups,” a department spokesperson said. “Since 2018, at the request of family members, [the department] has made inquiries about a number of individuals with connections to the Uighur-Australian community. Due to privacy considerations, we will not comment on specific cases.”