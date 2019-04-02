Second suspect in Kim’s killing given reduced charge

AP, SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

Two years after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s half brother was killed, a Malaysian court yesterday dropped the murder charge against the only suspect still in custody, and she pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and is expected to be released soon.

The move to reduce the charge against the Vietnamese woman, Doan Thi Huong, came three weeks after an even more stunning development in the case, when prosecutors unexpectedly dropped the murder charge against Huong’s Indonesian codefendant and immediately freed her.

The two women had been the only suspects in custody after four North Korean suspects fled Malaysia following the killing of Kim Jong-nam in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal on the morning of Feb. 13, 2017.

Oh Ei-sun, a senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said the decision not to charge the two women with murder likely marked the end of the case.

“This is pretty much the end as the real culprits are apparently hiding behind the veil of diplomatic immunity and state-sponsored sanctuary,” Oh said.

Huong and the Indonesian woman, Siti Aisyah, have said they thought they were participating in a prank for a TV show and did not know they actually were taking part in a high-profile murder.

The two were arrested and accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam’s face.

Kim Jong-nam had been living abroad for years, but could have been seen as a threat to Kim Jong-un’s rule.

Lawyers for the women have previously said they were pawns in a political assassination with clear links to the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and that the prosecution failed to show the women had any intention to kill. Intent to kill is crucial to a murder charge under Malaysian law.

Malaysian officials have never officially accused North Korea and have made it clear they do not want the trial politicized.

The murder charge the women had faced carried the death penalty if they were convicted. Huong yesterday nodded as a translator read the new charge to her: voluntarily causing injury with a dangerous weapon, VX nerve agent.

Oh said he believed it was a “friendly gesture to Vietnam while paying due respect to the judicial process.”

While Huong may not have had any premeditated intent to kill Kim, she did apply the VX on his face and has to account for it, he said.

Malaysian High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin sentenced Huong to three years and four months in prison from the day she was arrested on Feb. 15, 2017.

Huong’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, said his client is expected to be freed by the first week of next month, after a one-third reduction in her sentence for good behavior.

“I am happy,” Huong, 30, told reporters as she left the courtroom, adding that she thought it was a fair outcome.