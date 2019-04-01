Han hints he would not enter presidential race

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Saturday appeared to have made up his mind about opting out of next year’s presidential election, saying that he would show the public his determination to deliver on his promises within four years.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) mayor in a Facebook post hinted that he would not pursue the presidency, saying that he “cannot and dare not forget about the hands of supporters he had shaken and their eager eyes.”

“If I had not fallen down before in my political career, perhaps I could be bewitched by those sugarcoated poisons in front of me — fame, applause, online popularity and the ‘Han tide’ phenomenon,” he said.

After spending the past 17 years out of the limelight, he understands that all those things would eventually fade, Han said.

He also “knows very well” that his victory in the local elections in November last year was achieved thanks to hundreds of thousands of Kaohsiung residents who voted for him, because they aspired for change and a better life, he added.

Despite the difficulties ahead, he would move forward one step at a time, Han said, adding that he is willing to shoulder the responsibilities that others could not.

“These four years, I will show everyone my determination and perseverance to deliver on my promises. I will also let everyone see the growth and changes that are to happen in Kaohsiung,” he said.

Han’s comments came just hours after he sparked speculation with his remark: “I insist that I will not consider 2020,” on the sidelines of a public event in Kaohsiung after reporters pressed him on whether he was interested in running for president.

Despite repeatedly saying that the presidential election is not part of his plans, Han has faced growing calls within the KMT to represent the party in the race, as many believe that he is its best chance of returning to office.

That has drawn ire from politicians vying for the party’s nomination for the presidential race, such as former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and KMT Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), as the party leadership appears to be torn between directly recruiting Han as a candidate, despite his perceived lack of interest, and sticking to its plan of electing a candidate through a primary.

When asked if KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih’s (吳敦義) plan to meet with Han to negotiate the election would be affected by the mayor’s remarks, KMT spokesman Ouyang Long (歐陽龍) said that Wu is still expected to meet with Han in the next few weeks.

“Many have expressed the hope that we would nominate the strongest party member as our candidate,” Ouyang said, adding that nothing could be certain before the negotiations.

Han merely said he would continue to shoulder his responsibilities for Kaohsiung, which is something he could do either at a local government level or from the central government, Ouyang said.