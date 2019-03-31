Trump threatens to shut US-Mexico border next week

AP, PALM BEACH, Florida

Threatening drastic action against Mexico, US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is likely to shut down the US’ southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately halt all illegal immigration.

Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but Trump said: “I am not kidding around.”

“It could mean all trade” with Mexico, he said when questioned by reporters in Florida. “We will close it for a long time.”

Trump has been promising for more than two years to build an impenetrable wall along the Mexican border to stop illegal immigration, although the US Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs.

He has repeatedly threatened to close the border, but this time, with a new surge of migrants heading north, he gave a definite timetable.

A substantial closure could have an especially heavy effect on cross-border communities from San Diego to South Texas, as well as supermarkets that sell Mexican produce, factories that rely on imported parts and other businesses across the US.

The US and Mexico trade about US$1.7 billion in goods daily, according to the US Chamber of Commerce, which said that closing the border would be “an unmitigated economic debacle” that would threaten 5 million US jobs.

“If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” Trump tweeted earlier on Friday.

In Florida, he did not qualify his threat with “or large sections,” stating: “There is a very good likelihood I’ll be closing the border next week, and that is just fine with me.”

He said several times that it would be “so easy” for Mexican authorities to stop immigrants passing through their country and trying to enter the US illegally, “but they just take our money and ‘talk.’”

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said that Trump was likely referring to the ongoing surge of mostly Central American families heading north through Mexico.