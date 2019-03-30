British report confirms Huawei risks: US official

AP, WASHINGTON

A British government report issued on Thursday detailing security risks posed by Chinese firm Huawei Technologies Co (華為) confirms US government warnings of security risks associated with the telecom giant, a US official said.

The report from a cybersecurity watchdog identified “significant technical issues” in Huawei’s software engineering and warned there is “only limited assurance” the risk can be managed.

The official said those findings support similar US assessments that concluded Huawei’s equipment cannot be “made safe from Chinese influence or disruption.”

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to brief the media publicly.

Huawei denies that its equipment could be used to facilitate spying and Chinese authorities have accused Washington of exaggerating security concerns to limit competition with Western companies.

Washington is campaigning in Europe and beyond for its allies to ban the use of Huawei technology as they develop plans to build new high-speed 5G mobile networks.

The US has experienced significant pushback from allies concerned about remaining competitive in the global race to develop 5G technology.

Germany has announced Huawei would be able to bid on 5G contracts there and the US has issued warnings to Israel that Chinese investment could result in reduced intelligence sharing.

Britain had previously said it believes Huawei’s security risks could be managed.

Thursday’s report authored by British cybersecurity inspectors also said that Huawei’s plans to address security flaws “could in principle be successful.”

The US has argued that Huawei could give the Chinese government backdoor access to snoop on Internet users worldwide.

“Our intelligence community has made it abundantly clear Huawei and ZTE [Corp (中興通訊)] put the security of our communications at risk and it is concerning that allies like Germany are considering relying on their products,” US Senator Cory Gardner said in statement on Thursday.

“It is my hope all of our allies in Europe and around the globe hear us loud and clear,” Gardner added.

The US has accused ZTE, a major supplier of telecom networking equipment and smartphones based in southern China, of misleading US regulators after it settled charges of breaching sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

The company was last year blocked from importing US components for seven years.

Despite the security flaws identified in Thursday’s report, British authorities said that they do not believe the defects were a result of “Chinese state interference” and the report did not find that Huawei was giving the Chinese government backdoor access as the US is warning.

US officials did not expect to find dedicated backdoors, instead assessing it more likely that the Chinese government would use what appear to be flaws in Huawei’s code to gain access, the US official said.

The official added that type of access can be just as damaging.