Dominican president meets with delegation from China

Reuters, SANTO DOMINGO

Dominican President Danilo Medina on Monday met with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua (胡春華), the president’s office said, deepening ties between the countries as the US warns governments in the region against becoming too close with China.

The leaders met to follow up on agreements that the countries struck in November last year and also reached two new accords on economic cooperation, the Dominican Republic government said.

The meeting is among the first official visits between the countries since the Dominican Republic cut ties with Taiwan and established relations with Beijing on April 30 last year.

Panama made the switch in 2017, and Burkina Faso and El Salvador switched last year.

“The representatives of the Chinese government emphasized the interest they have in supporting the [Dominican Republic] in increasing its exports to China and promoting a greater flow of tourists from that nation to ours,” the Dominican government said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump on Friday last week in Florida pledged investment in a meeting with five Caribbean leaders, including Medina.

The White House had earlier in the week said that Trump wanted to work with leaders to “counter China’s predatory economic practices.”

The US and China are embroiled in trade disputes, with talks to resolve them apparently in the final stages.

Trump and the leaders did not discuss Chinese investment issues, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told reporters after the meeting.