DUI fines, liability rules reinforced in amendments

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

To deter people from driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, the Legislative Yuan yesterday passed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which are to introduce steeper fines for DUI and collective liability for people who agree to be driven by a drunk driver.

The amended act would raise the minimum fine for motorists caught driving under the influence from NT$19,500 to NT$30,000, and the maximum fine from NT$90,000 to NT$120,000, while the offender’s driving license would be suspended for one to two years and their vehicle confiscated.

If an offender commits a second DUI offense within five years, they would be handed the maximum fine. The rule would also apply to motorcycle riders who drive under the influence, in which case the fine would remain unchanged at NT$15,000 to NT$90,000.

Should a DUI offender commit a third offense within five years, they would be fined the maximum amount plus an additional NT$90,000, and their license would be revoked.

The fine for those who refuse to stop their vehicles for inspection would be increased from NT$90,000 to NT$180,000. It would be further raised to NT$360,000 for people who attempt to drive away from a traffic stop for the second time in five years, and NT$540,000 for the third time. Those who have evaded three traffic stops in five years would have their license revoked.

People who drive under the influence or refuse to comply with a traffic stop, causing severe injuries or fatalities as a result of their action, would be barred from taking another driving test.

People whose driver’s licenses have been revoked and who do not complete mandatory classes to increase DUI awareness or receive alcoholism treatment would not be eligible for another driving test.

Those on their second license would be required to have ignition interlocks installed in their vehicles, while those who do not have the device installed or have others start their vehicles for them would be fined NT$6,000 to NT$12,000.

The amendments also contain a collateral liability rule which says that people who agree to be driven by, or even unknowingly take a ride with, a drunk driver with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.25mg are to be fined NT$600 to NT$3,000.

Passengers under the age of 18, those at least 70 and people with learning difficulties would be exempted from the liability rule.

Another new regulation sets out punitive damages for passenger carriers whose drivers operate their vehicle under the influence or refuse to comply with a traffic stop, thus incurring losses or injuries for another party.

Judging by the severity of the losses or injuries, the affected party may request compensation of up to three times the amount of the damages they suffered.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to sign the bill into law as soon as she returns tomorrow from a state visit to Palau, Nauru and the Marshall Islands, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said, adding that the starting date for the rule on ignition interlocks would be decided by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, as the devices would need to be imported and their vehicle compatibility tested.