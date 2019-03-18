Papua flooding kills 58 as tourists trapped on Lombok

AP, JAYAPURA, Indonesia

Flash floods and mudslides triggered by days of torrential downpours tore through mountainside villages in Indonesia’s easternmost province, killing at least 58 people and leaving thousands homeless, disaster officials said yesterday.

Rescuers recovered more bodies as floodwaters and landslides destroyed roads and bridges in several areas of Papua Province’s Jayapura district, hampering rescue efforts, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman.

The dead included three children who drowned after the floods began just after midnight on Saturday.

Nugroho said 58 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of crumpled homes by yesterday.

Another 74 people were hospitalized, many with broken bones and head injuries.

Nugroho said the number of dead and injured will likely increase, as many affected areas have not been reached.

“We are overwhelmed by too many injuries,” said Haerul Lee, the head of the Jayapura health office, adding that some medical facilities had been hit by power outages. “We can’t handle it alone.”

Papua’s provincial administration has declared a two-week emergency to get assistance from the central government.

Papua military spokesman Colonel Muhammad Aidi said that rescuers managed to save two injured infants who had been trapped for more than six hours.

The parents of one of the babies were washed away and died.

Worst hit was the Sentani subdistrict, where a landslide early yesterday was followed minutes later by a river that burst its banks, sweeping away residents in a fast-moving deluge of water, heavy logs and debris, said local disaster mitigation agency head Martono.

Martono, who goes by a single name, said that rescuers have been evacuating more than 4,000 people to temporary shelters as more than 300 houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, about 35 foreign and domestic tourists were believed to be trapped and two others died after landslides hit a waterfall site on Indonesia’s tourist island of Lombok yesterday, a disaster agency official said.

Two moderate earthquakes struck the island, triggering the landslides, when about 40 Malaysian and domestic tourists were visiting the Tiu Kelep Waterfall, north of the island, West Nusa Tenggara disaster agency head Muhammad Rum told Kompas TV.

Search-and-rescue personnel evacuated three of the tourists and two were found dead, Rum said.

Additional reporting by Reuters