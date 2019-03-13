Religious freedom envoy named

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced the appointment of Yu-Shan Theological College and Seminary principal Pusin Tali as Taiwan’s first ambassador-at-large for religious freedom.

Pusin Tali, a 63-year-old member of the Atayal community, has served as principal of the theological college since 2002. He has a doctorate in theology from South East Asia Graduate School of Theology in the Philippines.

His appointment comes after the historic Potomac Plan of Action, a product of the US Department of State’s first ministerial gathering held in Washington in July last year. Scores of government officials and religious and civic leaders from around the world attended the event in a bid to advance religious freedom.

The plan of action urges states to counter threats against religious freedom by creating special ambassadorial positions, extending financial assistance to people persecuted for their advocacy of religious freedom and strengthening institutional capacity to protect religious freedom, among others.

“To respond to the US’ initiative, the government spent the past few months gathering recommendations and selecting from among suitable candidates,” the ministry said in a news release.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) decided to appoint Pusin Tali as the nation’s first-ever ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, the ministry said, adding that Pusin Tali would represent the government as he assists in promoting cooperation among likeminded countries and the international community on causes related to religious freedom.

Meanwhile, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) yesterday announced that the government would donate US$200,000 per year over five years to the International Religious Freedom Fund established by the US Department of State.

The announcement was made at a ministry reception last evening in honor of US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, who arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a four-day visit.

“The government is willing to take concrete steps to contribute to global religious freedom,” the ministry said, adding that it would ensure that the money goes to individuals or groups in various parts of the world who need financial assistance.