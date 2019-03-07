US reiterates its support for Taiwan after WHO snub

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The US on Tuesday reiterated its support for Taiwan’s participation at world bodies following the nation’s effective exclusion from a WHO meeting held in Beijing.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Taiwan as it seeks to expand its already significant contributions to addressing global challenges,” the US Department of State told the Central News Agency in an e-mail after Taiwan did not attend the WHO meeting on influenza vaccines held in Beijing on Feb. 21.

“The United States supports Taiwan’s membership in international organizations that do not require statehood as a prerequisite for membership. In international organizations that require statehood for membership, the United States supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation,” it said.

Taiwan was unable to take part in the biannual consultation on the composition of influenza virus vaccines because it did not receive an invitation from Beijing until 1am on the day the meeting was to be held in the Chinese capital.

It was the first time Taiwan has not attended the meeting since 2014, when it was first invited to take part.

President Tsai Ing wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) lodged a stern protest against Beijing’s actions, saying that such a move could seriously damage the health rights of Taiwanese and create major gaps in the global network to prevent epidemics.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) of the Democratic Progressive Party, who is currently visiting the US, said it was an inappropriate mechanism for Beijing to transfer the invitation to Taiwan.

Beijing’s actions are clearly detrimental to global epidemic prevention efforts, Cheng said, adding that he plans to discuss the matter with US officials.