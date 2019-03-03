Hong Kong student expelled for clash over bulletin board

Bloomberg

A university in Hong Kong expelled a master’s degree student and suspended another after a clash over an on-campus news bulletin.

Hong Kong Polytechnic University expelled Gerald Ho (何俊謙) and suspended former student union president Lam Wing-hang (林穎恒) for one year after they confronted the school management about interfering with the content on the school’s “democracy wall” bulletin board, the union said on Facebook.

Two other students involved were given community service orders.

Ho was told that he would never again be admitted to any program offered by the university, according to the announcement.

The university declined to comment on matters related to individual students, citing privacy concerns.

It had previously expelled students who violated rules or broke the law, according to an e-mailed statement.

The school’s disciplinary committee made its decisions after hearing from the involved students and considering all the available information, it said.

In September last year, the student union posted material on the bulletin board to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the “Umbrella movement,” a demonstration against China’s increased political influence in the territory.

The university’s management ordered the content to be removed, which the union protested.

Internal investigations against the students were subsequently launched.

Protests, and punishments of protesters, have become common on Hong Kong campuses since the 2014 movement, in which the territory’s students played a big role.

Hong Kong Baptist University last year suspended two students after they complained about a compulsory Mandarin exam.