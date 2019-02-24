ICANN issues warning over attacks on Internet

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Key parts of the Internet infrastructure face large-scale attacks that threaten the global system of Web traffic, the Internet’s address keeper said on Friday.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) said after an emergency meeting that there is “an ongoing and significant risk” to key parts of the infrastructure that affects the domains on which Web sites reside.

“They [hackers] are going after the Internet infrastructure itself,” ICANN chief technology officer David Conrad told reporters. “There have been targeted attacks in the past, but nothing like this.”

The attacks could date back to 2017, but have sparked growing concerns from security researchers in the past few weeks, which prompted the ICANN meeting.

The malicious activity targets the domain name system (DNS), which routes traffic to intended online destinations.

ICANN specialists and others say these attacks have a potential to snoop on data along the way, sneakily send the traffic elsewhere or enable attackers to impersonate or “spoof” critical Web sites.

“There isn’t a single tool to address this,” Conrad said, as ICANN called for an overall hardening of Web defenses.

“This is roughly equivalent to someone lying to the post office about your address, checking your mail, and then hand delivering it to your mailbox,” the US Department of Homeland Security said in a recent cybersecurity alert. “Lots of harmful things could be done to you [or the senders] depending on the content of that mail.”

So-called “DNSpionage” attacks might date back to at least 2017, said Ben Read, FireEye senior manager of cyberespionage analysis.

The list of targets included Web site registrars and Internet service providers, particularly in the Middle East.

“We’ve seen primarily targeting of e-mail names and passwords,” Read said. “There is evidence that it is coming out of Iran and being done in support of Iran.”

DNSpionage hackers appeared intent on stealing account credentials, such as e-mail passwords, in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm.

Similar attacks took place in Europe and other parts of the Middle East, with targets including governments, intelligence services, police, airlines and the oil industry, cybersecurity specialists said.

“You definitely need knowledge of how the Internet works and you have to handle a lot of traffic being directed to you,” Meyers said of the DNSpionage hackers. “With that access, they could temporarily break portions of how the Internet works. They chose to intercept and spy on folks.”

The attack itself is technically simple, but its scope and targeting of Internet service providers along with large government entities made it “a big deal,” Meyers said.

ICANN is putting out word to Web site and online traffic handlers to ramp up security or leave users vulnerable to being tricked.

The organization urged broader implementation of domain name system security extension technology, which adds digital signatures that act as virtual seals of sorts to expose when data have been tampered with.

“It aims to assure that Internet users reach their desired online destination by helping to prevent so-called ‘man in the middle’ attacks, where a user is unknowingly redirected to a potentially malicious site,” ICANN said in the release.