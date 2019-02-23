Doctor charged with sex crime after wife films him

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taoyuan prosecutors on Thursday indicted gynecologist Lin Chin-jen (林勤人) for allegedly taking advantage of a female patient under anesthesia.

Lin’s alleged crime was revealed in a video provided by his wife, who installed a hidden camera in his office on the suspicion that he was having extramarital affairs.

Prosecutors charged 61-year-old Lin with aggravated sexual assault, following a report on the incident last year.

News of the incident prompted a public outcry early yesterday, with his residence, which doubles as his clinic, and his car parked outside reportedly egged by an angry crowd.

Lin called the police to ask them to disperse the crowd, but he did not press charges, police said.

The indictment said that a female patient aged about 30 on April 30 last year went to Lin’s clinic in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) for minor surgery.

Lin administered 13cc of sedatives to the patient, 3cc more than required for general anesthesia to render her unconscious for 20 minutes, in order to perform the procedure, it said.

The video shows that after the patient lost consciousness, Lin ordered his daughter, working as a nursing aide, to leave and run errands, prosecutors said.

He then lifted the patient’s gown to lick her genitalia before forcibly having sex with the woman, who remained sedated and unaware of what was going on, they said.

Lin’s wife told investigators that she had noticed unusual behavior by her husband for some time and thought that he was having extramarital affairs, so she installed the hidden camera in the clinic without his knowledge.

She was quoted as saying that while she suspected something was amiss, she was shocked after watching the video, and felt ashamed and disgusted.

She presented the video to police, while investigators later questioned Lin’s daughter, who confirmed that the dosage of anesthesia administered to the patient was greater than required.

The Taoyuan City Police Department said that people should not express their discontent about issues through actions that could be considered illegal.

Additional reporting by Hsu Chuo-hsun