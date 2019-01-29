Airport MRT to extend operations during holiday

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line is to stay open one-and-a-half hours longer over two periods during the Lunar New Year holiday, Taoyuan Metro Corp (桃園捷運公司) said yesterday.

The Airport MRT will run from the airport for an additional one-and-a-half hours until about 1am on Friday to Sunday, and from Saturday next week to Feb. 11, it said.

It would also offer extra services from the airport to Taipei Main Station, with local and express trains every 15 minutes.

It would also add more southbound services every 30 minutes, all local, to its terminal at Huanbei Station in Taoyuan.

Taoyuan International Airport Corp (桃園國際機場公司) expects passenger volume to peak at about 150,000 on Sunday next week, the last day of the holiday at the airport, which is expected to handle 785 flights that day.

The company advised outbound travelers to get to the airport as early as possible in view of the expected long lines at security and immigration checkpoints.

Peak hours for departures at the airport during the holiday would be 7am to 8am and 1pm to 3pm daily at Terminal 1, and 8am to noon, 2pm to 6pm and 11pm to midnight daily at Terminal 2, it said.

Immigration lines at the arrivals halls are expected to be longest from 11am to noon, 3pm to 4pm, 6pm to 7pm and 9pm to 11pm daily at Terminal 1, and between noon and 11pm at Terminal 2, the company said.

It said it is working with freeway bus operators to provide an additional 1,200 bus services to and from the airport during the holiday.

The Airport MRT, which is to mark its second anniversary in March, had a 99.96 percent dispatch reliability rate last year, the company said on Sunday in the wake of a train delay on Saturday.

The mean kilometers between failure — an industry benchmark for metro reliability — was 475,000 train-kilometers, it said.

The system had only one delay of more than five minutes for every 2,560 trains dispatched, 99.96 percent of the time, it said.

The Airport MRT transported an average of 63,000 passengers per day last year, up from 56,000 in 2017, it said.