Cathedral in Jolo targeted by two bombs, 20 killed

AP, JOLO, Philippines

Two bombs minutes apart tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island where Muslim militants are active, killing at least 20 people and wounding 111 during a Sunday Mass, officials said.

Witnesses said the first blast inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Jolo sent churchgoers, some of them wounded, to stampede out of the main door.

Army troops and police posted outside were rushing in when the second bomb went off about one minute later near the main entrance, causing more deaths and injuries.

The military was checking a report that the second explosive device might have been attached to a parked motorcycle.

The initial explosion scattered the wooden pews inside the main hall and blasted window glass panels, and the second bomb hurled human remains and debris across a town square fronting the cathedral, witnesses said.

Cellphone signals were cut off in the first hours after the attack.

Police said at least 20 people died and 111 were wounded, correcting an earlier toll due to double counting.

The fatalities included 15 civilians and five troops, while the wounded included 17 troops, two police officers, two coast guard personnel and 90 civilians.

Troops in armored carriers sealed off the main road leading to the church, while vehicles transported the dead and wounded to the town hospital. Some casualties were evacuated by air to nearby Zamboanga city.

“I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worships and public places at once, and initiate proactive security measures to thwart hostile plans,” Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.

“We will pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators behind this dastardly crime until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars. The law will give them no mercy,” Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s office in Manila said.

“The enemies of the state boldly challenged the government’s capability to secure the safety of citizens in that region. The [Armed Forces of the Philippines] will rise to the challenge and crush these godless criminals,” it said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which came nearly a week after Muslim voters endorsed a new autonomous region in the southern Philippines in hopes of ending nearly five decades of a separatist rebellion.

Voters in Sulu province, where Jolo is located, rejected it.