Venezuelan opposition move gets global backing

AFP, DAVOS, Switzerland, and CARACAS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday appealed for dialogue to stop Venezuela’s political crisis spiraling out of control, after Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido declared himself the nation’s interim president.

“What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that would lead to the kind of conflict that would be a disaster for the people of Venezuela and for the region,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The US, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Canada and other countries on Wednesday endorsed Guaido’s declaration in repudiation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, although Mexico and Cuba stood firm in support of Maduro — as did the nation’s military — as more protests rocked the country.

“I swear to formally assume the national executive powers as acting president of Venezuela to end the usurpation, [install] a transitional government and hold free elections,” the 35-year-old Guaido told a throng of cheering supporters.

Within minutes, US President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring Maduro “illegitimate” and calling the National Assembly “the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people.”

Venezuelan Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the top military leadership would come out yesterday “in support of the constitutional president.”

The military would show “backing for the sovereignty” of Venezuela, he added.

Thousands of Venezuelans abroad — from Madrid to Lima to Santiago — also welcomed Guaido’s pronouncement.

“Sovereign governments have the possibility to decide whatever they want,” Guterres said on a Facebook Live broadcast from Davos. “What we are worried [about] with the situation in Venezuela is the suffering of the people of Venezuela.”

In a statement, Guterres’ office said he was also “concerned over reports of casualties in the context of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela,” and called for a “transparent and independent investigation of these incidents.”

The announcement from the head of the opposition-led assembly came amid violence that has killed at least 13 people this week, according to a toll by the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict.

A furious Maduro responded by breaking off diplomatic ties with the “imperialist” US government, giving its diplomats 72 hours to leave. The US Department of State said it did not recognize Maduro as president so his order meant nothing.

“Get out. Leave Venezuela, here there’s dignity, damn it,” Maduro shouted to the cheers of thousands of supporters outside the presidential palace in Caracas.

Guaido retorted with an open letter urging foreign powers to maintain their diplomatic presence.

In Washington, a top administration official issued a stern warning to Maduro’s regime not to use force against the opposition.

“If Maduro and his cronies choose to respond with violence, if they choose to harm any of the National Assembly members ... all options are on the table for the United States in regards to action to be taken,” the official said.

In Brussels, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that “unlike Maduro,” the National Assembly has “a democratic mandate from Venezuelan citizens.”

“You have all our recognition to launch the return of democracy to the country,” Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro told Guaido.