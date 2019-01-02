North Korea to adopt new path if sanctions kept: Kim

AFP, SEOUL

Nuclear-armed North Korea wants good relations with the US, but could consider a change of approach if Washington maintains its sanctions, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday said in his new year speech after 12 months of diplomatic rapprochement.

At a summit with US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June the two signed a vaguely worded pledge on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but progress has stalled as Pyongyang and Washington argue over what that means.

“If the US fails to carry out its promise to the world ... and remains unchanged in its sanctions and pressure upon the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], we might be compelled to explore a new path for defending the sovereignty of our country and supreme interests of our state,” Kim said in the address.

He was willing to meet Trump again at any time “to produce results welcomed by the international community,” he added.

North Korea is demanding sanctions relief — it is subject to multiple measures over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs — and has condemned US insistence on its nuclear disarmament as “gangster-like.”

Washington is pushing to maintain the measures against the North Korea until its “final, fully verified denuclearization.”

Kim’s speech “expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in negotiations so far,” former South Korean vice minister of unification Kim Hyung-seok said.

Kim Jong-un “obviously had certain expectations that the US would take certain steps — however rudimentary they are — after the North blew up a nuclear test site and took other steps, but none of them materialized,” he said.

“He is faced with this urgent task to improve his ‘socialist economy’ — which is impossible to achieve without the lifting of the sanctions,” he added.

In marked contrast with Jan. 1 last year, when he ordered mass production of nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea had “declared that we would no longer produce, test, use or spread our nuclear arsenal,” calling on the US to take “corresponding measures.”

The production pledge was a “significant evolution in leadership intent, if true,” Ankit Panda of the Federation of American Scientists tweeted, but credibility was an issue.

“All this might offer is a temporary cap on warhead production as long as talks are on with the US — to be withdrawn when sanctions relief doesn’t arrive,” he said.