Koreas ceremonially vow to restore road, rail links

AFP, SEOUL

North and South Korea yesterday held a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for reconnecting and repairing roads and railways across the Korean Peninsula, with the North calling on the South to push through joint projects despite sanctions on Pyongyang.

The connection of railways and roads is among a series of measures aimed at improving bilateral ties agreed upon in September.

However, the ceremony would not herald the start of actual work on reconnecting and modernizing links, Seoul said.

A South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman called it an “expression of a commitment,” adding that construction would depend on “progress on the North’s denuclearization and circumstances concerning sanctions.”

However, North Korean Vice Minister of Railways Kim Yun-hyok reiterated Pyongyang’s stance that the South stop toeing the US line on maintaining sanctions until it gives up its nuclear weapons.

“If [South Korea] keeps looking around to check someone’s mood and continues wavering, reunification would never be achieved,” Kim said at the ceremony at Panmun Railway Station in North Korea’s border city of Kaesong.

Moments later, about 10 delegates from both countries lined up along the railroad and pulled yellow levers to link up the railway tracks in a symbolic gesture.

There were concerns that the train and other materials brought into North Korea for the ceremony could breach sanctions, but the UN Security Council reportedly granted a waiver for the event.

The two sides this month wrapped up their joint railway and road inspections for the projects.

Senior transport officials from Russia, China and Mongolia attended the ceremony in the hopes that the Korean Peninsula could one day link up with Europe.

However, experts say that North Korea’s infrastructure is so dilapidated that it could take decades and absorb billions of US dollars to modernize and connect roads and railways across its borders.