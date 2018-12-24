Motorbike ABS policy scrapped

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A policy requiring all new motorcycles to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS) by 2021 has been canceled, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

The ministry made the announcement after lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee this month called for a proposed requirement for ABS or combined braking systems (CBS) to be made optional, as a mandatory statute would increase motorcycle prices and impose a heavy burden on people, particularly those who are financially disadvantaged.

Starting next year, it would subsidize ABS or CBS-equipped motorcycles with engine displacement of 125 cubic centimeters (cc) or less, the ministry said.

People would receive NT$4,000 per vehicle when buying new motorcycles equipped with ABS, and NT$1,000 for those equipped with CBS, it said.

Motorcycle manufacturers followed ministry specifications announced in 2015 for some motorcycles to be sold next year, so the vehicles have ABS or CBS, it said, adding that the subsidy would ease the financial burden on buyers.

However, only 15 percent of the new motorcycles to be sold next year would have ABS or CBS, it said.

The ministry this month said that motorcycles equipped with ABS or CBS would cost an additional NT$8,000 or NT$1,500 respectively, Wang said.

The subsidies would apply to people buying new motorcycles with built-in ABS or CBS, as well as those who have systems installed, the ministry said.

However, susbsidies would not apply to motorcycles larger than 125cc, it said.

About 93 percent of registered riders use motorcycles 125cc or smaller, ministry statistics showed.

People can apply for the subsidy at motor vehicle offices nationwide in person or through a proxy, the ministry said, adding that applications would be scrutinized by Directorate-General of Highways officials.

The subsidy would be transferred to designated accounts once the application is approved, it said.

The subsidy program, which the ministry plans to run for two years, is yet to be approved by the Executive Yuan.

The budget for the program is estimated to be about NT$300 million (US$9.73 million), the ministry said, with funding to be provided by it, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Environmental Protection Administration.

Motorcycle manufacturers have also pledged to absorb part of the cost, it said, adding that the measures would substantially lower the burden on consumers and ensure that government policy would balance safety and affordability.

Based on safety standards that the transportation ministry announced in 2015, new motorcycles with an engine displacement exceeding 125cc produced from next year must be equipped with ABS, while those 125cc or smaller must be equipped with ABS or CBS.

The standards only apply to new motorcycles.