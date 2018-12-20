Post-Brexit to curb aliens, as no-deal plans stepped up

AFP, LONDON

Britain yesterday published proposals for an EU immigration crackdown after Brexit as business groups warned that the economy was not ready for Britain to crash out of the EU without a divorce agreement in place.

Visas would be introduced for EU nationals arriving after Britain leaves the bloc and the new system would be based on skills, not nationality, putting EU and non-EU citizens on the same footing, British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said.

He said he hoped the new measures would put more pressure on employers “to look at the domestic workforce first.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to end free movement of people from Europe, saying that this was one of the main reasons that Britons voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Immigration levels have already fallen since the referendum. Net migration to Britain was about 280,000 last year, a decrease from levels of more than 300,000 in 2014 and 2015.

The deadlock in Westminster has raised the prospects of either a second referendum or of a “no deal” Brexit when the negotiating time runs out on March 29 next year.

“The PM’s deal is the only way to deliver on the referendum while protecting jobs, businesses and prosperity,” British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said in a statement on Tuesday.

The same government statement said that Hammond was making arrangements to ensure that government departments “can fund measures to address civil contingencies in a no deal scenario.”

The government on Tuesday announced no-deal plans, saying it was allocating ￡2 billion (US$2.53 billion) to fund Brexit and putting 3,500 troops on standby after ministers agreed to make no-deal planning “an operational priority.”

The drastic measures also included stockpiling imported chemicals to ensure safe drinking water and special flights from Europe to ensure continued supply of vital medicine.

“We agreed that preparing for no deal will be an operational priority within government,” British Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Steve Barclay said. “But our overall priority remains to secure a deal.”

Businesses would be provided with a 100-plus page online preparation pack and e-mails would be sent to 80,000 of those most likely to be affected, Downing Street said.

The prospect of such an exit has caused widespread concern.

Britain’s five leading business associations yesterday said that firms have been “watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps that business needs to move forward.”